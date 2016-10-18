Several executives among mass layoffs at Las Vegas-based UFC

When WME-IMG purchased the UFC for a reported $4 billion in July, changes were expected in the Las Vegas-based offices of the world’s leading mixed martial arts promotion.

Several major moves have been announced in the last few months, including the resignation of matchmaker Joe Silva and announcement by public relations executive Dave Sholler that he had accepted a position with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tuesday brought about a wave of involuntary departures as the new ownership group started to put its footprint on the Las Vegas-based organization.

While employees are still being informed of layoffs as of Tuesday afternoon, several published reports that estimate between 10 and 15 percent of the UFC’s employees have been verified by sources close to the organization.

Among the biggest names on the chopping block were Garry Cook and Marshall Zelaznik.

Cook, a former executive with Manchester City soccer club and the Jordan Brand, was the chief global brand officer and oversaw international business development for the UFC. He had been with the UFC since 2012.

Zelaznik had worked for the UFC for 10 years, most recently as chief content officer. His main focus was on building the organization’s successful online platform, Fight Pass.

The organization employs an estimated 350 to 400 people across several international offices, but most are based in Las Vegas. There are also offices in London, Toronto, Sao Paulo and Singapore.

WME-IMG is a major Hollywood company that has expanded from its roots as an agency into a major event and production company. It was expected there would be redundancies in areas such as sponsorship, licensing and production.

The UFC’s main offices are on Sahara Avenue, but a new global headquarters is under construction in southwest Las Vegas. It is expected to open next year.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.