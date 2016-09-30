Posted 

UNLV basketball center Cheickna Dembele sidelined with injured heel

web1_web1_bkc-unlv_080816rb_004_6796160_7120530.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Cheickna Dembele (11) shoots over Uche Ofoegbu (2) during team practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @vegasphotograph

web1_bkc-unlv_080816rb_005_7120530.jpg
UNLV's Uche Ofoegbu (2) shoots over Cheickna Dembele (11) during team practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @vegasphotograph

web1_bkc-unlv_080816rb_003_7120530.jpg
UNLV's Uche Ofoegbu (2) shoots over Cheickna Dembele during team practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @vegasphotograph

web1_bkc-unlv_080816rb_002_7120530.jpg
UNLV's Cheickna Dembele (11) shoots over Uche Ofoegbu during team practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @vegasphotograph

web1_bkc-unlv_080816rb_028_7120530.jpg
UNLV's Cheickna Dembele (11) goes for a rebound during team practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @vegasphotograph

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV 6-foot-11-inch freshman center Cheickna Dembele is out for a few weeks with an injured right heel, but soon will begin rehabilitation.

“He’ll be fine,” coach Marvin Menzies said Friday as the Rebels held their first preseason practice.

Menzies said several players were coping with minor injuries as the Rebels opened preseason practices.

“We’ve got a lot of little bumps and bruises, but the good thing is I feel like all of those will be shored up relatively soon,” Menzies said. “Today, we’ll be a little thin, but we’ve adjusted the practice.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow on Twitter: @markanderson65

 