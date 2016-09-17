Roundup: UNLV men’s golf team in 13th after first round at Olympia Fields

The No. 25-ranked UNLV men’s golf team shot an opening-round 18-over-par 298 on Friday and is in 13th place in the 15-team Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

No. 2-ranked Illinois, the lone team under par at 6-under 274, leads second-place Texas A&M by six strokes. The field features 12 teams ranked by Golfweek among the nation’s top 32.

Sophomore Harry Hall paces the Rebels at 1-over 71, which put him in a four-way tie for 12th place, six strokes behind the co-leaders.

Junior John Oda and freshman Yash Majmudar are tied for 40th at 5-over 75, and juniors Shintaro Ban and Ben Davis are tied for 60th at 7-over 77 in the 78-player field.

* VOLLEYBALL: At Orem, Utah, Bree Hammel had 14 kills to help the Rebels (10-0) to a 3-1 win over Utah Valley (4-8) in an opening match of the BYU/UVU Challenge. Alexis Paterson had 40 assists and 15 digs for UNLV, which won by scores of 25-17, 28-30, 25-12 and 25-12 in extending the best start to a season in program history.

* WOMEN’S SOCCER: At Johann Memorial Field, Lily Sender had a goal and an assist for the Rebels (6-2), who built a three-goal lead before holding off a rally by Cal State Bakersfield (2-6-1) in a 3-2 victory. Both Roadrunners goals came in the final three minutes. Sophie Cortes and Susie Bernal scored for UNLV, which had a 20-9 edge in shots.