Roundup: UNLV men’s golf team in 13th after first round at Olympia Fields

UNLV sophomore Harry Hall, shown last season, shot the Rebels' top score Friday in the first round of the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational. (UNLV courtesy photo)

The No. 25-ranked UNLV men’s golf team shot an opening-round 18-over-par 298 on Friday and is in 13th place in the 15-team Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

No. 2-ranked Illinois, the lone team under par at 6-under 274, leads second-place Texas A&M by six strokes. The field features 12 teams ranked by Golfweek among the nation’s top 32.

Sophomore Harry Hall paces the Rebels at 1-over 71, which put him in a four-way tie for 12th place, six strokes behind the co-leaders.

Junior John Oda and freshman Yash Majmudar are tied for 40th at 5-over 75, and juniors Shintaro Ban and Ben Davis are tied for 60th at 7-over 77 in the 78-player field.

* VOLLEYBALL: At Orem, Utah, Bree Hammel had 14 kills to help the Rebels (10-0) to a 3-1 win over Utah Valley (4-8) in an opening match of the BYU/UVU Challenge. Alexis Paterson had 40 assists and 15 digs for UNLV, which won by scores of 25-17, 28-30, 25-12 and 25-12 in extending the best start to a season in program history.

* WOMEN’S SOCCER: At Johann Memorial Field, Lily Sender had a goal and an assist for the Rebels (6-2), who built a three-goal lead before holding off a rally by Cal State Bakersfield (2-6-1) in a 3-2 victory. Both Roadrunners goals came in the final three minutes. Sophie Cortes and Susie Bernal scored for UNLV, which had a 20-9 edge in shots.

 

