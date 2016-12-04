Arizona State runs past UNLV, 97-73

TEMPE, Ariz. — Kodi Justice launched the shot from the top of the key, and it hit glass and bounced off the rim and fell through the net.

It was that kind of night for Arizona State.

The Sun Devils came out firing Saturday, drilling a school-record-tying 18 3-pointers to run the Rebels out of Wells Fargo Arena with a 97-73 victory.

Arizona State (5-3) made 13 of 19 3-pointers in the first half, in which the Sun Devils closed with a 17-3 run to take a 51-32 lead into halftime. Their total number of 3-pointers tied the school record of 18, which came against San Francisco in 2009.

This performance was quite an answer to Arizona State’s 115-69 loss to Kentucky on Monday in the Bahamas. And now UNLV (5-3) will have about a week to think about its own one-sided loss as the Rebels prepare to play Duke on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Seeing former Blue Devils star Bobby Hurley on the sideline coaching Arizona State didn’t make the night any easier for the Rebels, whose last meeting with Duke was the upset loss in the 1991 national semifinals.

To pull off an upset of their own next weekend — or even to be competitive — the Rebels have to play a lot better than they did at Arizona State.

UNLV at least got back forward Cheickna Dembele, who missed the three prior games with a foot injury. He played five minutes, scoring a point and grabbing a rebound.

Guard Kris Clyburn didn’t start because of an illness, but still played 25 minutes and scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Jalen Poyser led the Rebels with 20 points, and Tyrell Green added 18.

Three players scored at least 20 points for the Sun Devils — Shannon Evans II with 28, Torian Graham with 22 and Tra Holder with 20.

