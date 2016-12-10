Breaking down the UNLV-Duke game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against No. 5 Duke at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena:

BACKCOURT

Duke starts four guards, with Grayson Allen a national Player of the Year candidate entering the season. But now Allen, who averages 15.9 points, hasn’t even been the best player on his team. That would be Luke Kennard, who averages 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists and has made 41 percent of his 3-pointers.

Edge: Duke

FRONTCOURT

Amile Jefferson (15.6 points, 10.3 rebounds) averages a double-double for the Blue Devils. Jayson Tatum missed the first eight Duke games because of a foot injury, but has shown in his first two games why he was the Gatorade national Player of the Year last season, averaging 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds. Duke is outrebounding opponents by an average of 39.9-32.2.

Edge: Duke

BENCH

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies isn’t afraid to go deep into his bench, especially early in games. And the Rebels do have some talent there, but the Blue Devils are on another level. And now that they’re getting healthier, coach Mike Krzyzewski has even more options at his disposal.

Edge: Duke

INTANGIBLES

All the pressure is on Duke, but this is a program used to playing on the big stage. The Blue Devils were in New York just on Tuesday playing Florida in Madison Square Garden. They will not be fazed by the atmosphere, and the Blue Devils simply know how to win.

Edge: Duke

BETTING LINE

Duke -24

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.