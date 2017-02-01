Posted Updated 

Negative incidents incense Mountain West commissioner

Lady Rebels' Paris Strawther tries to stop a fight between Utah State's Antoina Robinson and UNLV's Katie Powell during the third quarter of their game at the Cox Pavilion on Jan. 7, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

By MARK ANDERSON
This hasn’t been the type of basketball season the Mountain West would want to showcase, and not all of it has to do with the disappointing play on the court.

Conference commissioner Craig Thompson was so upset by a series of negative incidents in men’s and women’s games, he sent a strong memo two weeks ago warning league members of serious repercussions for further offenses.

UNLV athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy also addressed sportsmanship in a head coaches’ meeting on Tuesday.

The UNLV women were among the reasons Thompson sent his missive. The Lady Rebels were involved in a brawl with Utah State at Cox Pavilion on Jan. 7 that resulted in eight ejections and three suspensions. UNLV coach Kathy Olivier apologized afterward.

“Our athletic department completely supported the commissioner’s position that he stated in the memo, and we’re committed to upholding the standards and the values of sportsmanship,” Kunzer-Murphy said. “As it related to our particular situation, I talked with our coaches, I talked with the individuals, and I talked with our entire team on our women’s side about what our expectations are.

“We’re in the business of educating young people, and our job is to help and prepare for life, and stuff like this happens. These situations come up that are regrettable, but I also believe that it’s a teachable moment. So we made it really, really clear this is not going to happen again. ”

On the men’s side, first-year coach Marvin Menzies hasn’t had to tackle such behavioral problems. But Menzies, whose Rebels (10-12, 3-6 MW) host New Mexico (13-9, 6-4) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center on the CBS Sports Network, knows how quickly circumstances can change.

“Good people make bad decisions all the time,” Menzies said. “I think sometimes it’s the luck of the draw.

“We’ve got a good group of guys and, knock on wood, we haven’t had anything happen as of yet, but we’ve got nine games left. So we’ll stay on top of them and keep the hammer down.”

The Rebels’ opponent knows something about living with negative attention.

New Mexico assistant coaches Terrence Rencher and Chris Harriman were ejected during a Jan. 14 game at Colorado State. Rencher and Rams forward Emmanuel Omogbo yelled at each other after the game, which the Albuquerque Journal caught on video.

The Journal also broke the story of Thompson’s memo, which read in part: “The behavior by our men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes and coaching staffs thus far this season has been nothing short of embarrassing.”

When asked by the Review-Journal about the memo, Thompson provided this statement: “It really speaks for itself. We need to conduct ourselves in a higher manner.”

Of all the issues Menzies has faced, player conduct hasn’t been one of them. He also noted the players haven’t pointed fingers at one another during this challenging rebuilding season.

“I think character’s something you need to recruit to,” Menzies said. “I think it’s harder to build it and mold it than it is to recruit to it, so I think we’ve done a pretty good job at least at this juncture to bring in kids that get the big picture and have come from good stock, so to speak.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

New Mexico at UNLV

NEW MEXICO (13-9, 6-4 MW)

Coach: Craig Neal (72-47, fourth season)

Probable starters

Player Pos. Ht. Ppg.

Jalen Harris G 6-2 5.2

Elijah Brown G 6-4 18.5

Sam Longwood G/F 6-7 5.8

Joe Furstinger F 6-9 3.3

Obij Aget C 7-1 5.0

UNLV (10-12, 3-6 MW)

Coach: Marvin Menzies (10-12, first season)

Probable starters

Player Pos. Ht. Ppg.

Jovan Mooring G 6-2 11.1

Zion Morgan G 6-5 2.9

Uche Ofoegbu G 6-4 7.7

Christian Jones F 6-7 10.9

Cheickna Dembele F 6-11 3.8

WHAT TO WATCH

1. New Mexico is without two starters — forward Tim Williams (foot) and guard-forward Dane Kuiper (concussion). Williams averages 17.9 points and 7.0 rebounds, and Kuiper averages 6.7 points.

2. The Lobos who will play certainly remember the last meeting between these teams. UNLV went to New Mexico on Jan. 10 and walked away with a surprise 71-66 victory.

3. If not for a rash of missed layups, UNLV would have gone 2-0 on the road last week at Wyoming and San Jose State, but lost both games by a total of five points. The Rebels worked on finishing strong, and if they can, they should put themselves in position to win.

Mark Anderson/Review-Journal

COMMISSIONER'S LETTER

This is the letter sent by Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson to conference schools on Jan. 15 regarding negative incidents on the court during men's and women's basketball games:

SENT ON BEHALF OF COMMISSIONER CRAIG THOMPSON

This was the lead in one of the top stories in today's D1.ticker:

"Another weekend of questionable behavior from the Mountain West hoops scene…"

It is for this reason I feel compelled to write you with the message "enough is enough." The behavior by our men's and women's basketball student-athletes and coaching staffs thus far this season has been nothing short of embarrassing. Here are the statistics:

• Men's basketball technical fouls (as of 1/14/17) = 35 student-athletes + 10 coaches for a total of 45.

• Women's basketball technical fouls (as of 1/14/17) = 16 student-athletes + 6 coaches for a total of 22.

• Recent incidents of unsporting behavior (since conference play began Dec. 28):

• Obscene gesture by men's basketball student-athlete in response to boorish behavior by opposing student section.

• Men's basketball student-athlete ejection.

• Visiting men's basketball head coach verbally taunted by host institution's fan, requiring security intervention.

• Brawl in women's basketball contest which resulted in eight ejections and three one-game suspensions.

• Men's basketball head coach ejection.

• Contentious men's basketball contest which included several instances of inappropriate conduct, including four technical fouls, two ejections and a postgame altercation in the parking lot.

Even more frustrating is the fact the membership has been asked to address sportsmanship on two previous occasions in the last two weeks. The men's basketball coaches and administrators received an e-mail from the staff on Dec. 30 noting the high number of technical fouls to this point (primarily for jawing/taunting) and asking for their assistance in controlling this behavior. During this past Wednesday's Joint Council conference call, staff noted the inordinate number of unsporting incidents and requested assistance from the administrators on the call in discussing this topic with their teams and helping to control behavior going forward. The most recent incident above occurred yesterday afternoon.

We have had numerous conversations as a conference regarding our brand — identifying who we are and what we represent. Unfortunately, the quote above is a harsh reminder of what the Mountain West brand is at the moment and how our league (particularly the basketball enterprise) is perceived. Elements such as competitive success are at times difficult to control, but how we conduct ourselves is not.

Therefore, please be advised that going forward, at least through the end of the basketball season, a zero tolerance policy now exists with regard to any unsporting behavior as outlined in MW Rule 4 — Sportsmanship. The conference office will exercise the discretion afforded it by the MW bylaws to take aggressive disciplinary actions against any individuals involved in conduct contrary to the principles of good sportsmanship and positive competitive environments.

Please review this information with the appropriate individuals on your campus and thank you in advance for your support.

Bret A. Gilliland

Mountain West deputy commissioner

 