Posted Updated 

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

web1_bkc-unlv-nov26-16_cs003_7477543.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV Rebels guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) keeps a ball away from Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Junior Lomomba (5) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Tobias Howard (1) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

web1_bkc-unlv-nov26-16_cs001_7477543.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Tory Baxter Jr. (31) fells on Western Kentucky's Justin Johnson (23) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

web1_bkc-unlv-nov26-16_cs004_7477543.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) keeps a ball away from Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Junior Lomomba (5) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Tobias Howard (1) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

web1_bkc-unlv-nov26-16_cs002_7477543.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) shoots over Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Que Johnson (32) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

web1_bkc-unlv-nov26-16_cs005_7477543.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) tries to drive past Western Kentucky Hilltoppers players during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

web1_bkc-unlv-nov26-16_cs006_7477543.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Jalen Poyser (5) keeps a ball away from Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Tobias Howard (1) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

web1_bkc-unlv-nov26-16_cs009_7477543.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Dwayne Morgan (15) tries to drive past Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Que Johnson (32) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers forward Anton Waters (42) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

web1_bkc-unlv-nov26-16_cs007_7477543.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Dwayne Morgan (15) tries to drive past Western Kentucky Hilltoppers forward Anton Waters (42) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

web1_bkc-unlv-nov26-16_cs008_7477543.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Dwayne Morgan (15) keeps a ball away from Western Kentucky Hilltoppers forward Anton Waters (42) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

web1_bkc-unlv-nov26-16_cs010_7477543.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Tyrell Green (3) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Que Johnson (32) battle for a loose ball during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

web1_bkc-unlv-nov26-16_cs011_7477543.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Tyrell Green (3) shoots over Western Kentucky Hilltoppers forward Anton Waters (42) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV faced another zone defense, but this time the Rebels didn’t let it bother them.

They made 13 of 29 3-pointers, with Tyrell Green delivering a clutch one late, to beat Western Kentucky 71-61 in the consolation game of the Global Sports Classic on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Green’s shot with 1:20 left put the Rebels (4-2) ahead 63-56 and set them on the way to their fourth victory in five games. He led the Rebels with 23 points, and Jalen Poyser scored 22.

UNLV next goes on the road for the first time this season when the Rebels play at Southern Utah on Wednesday. The Thunderbirds are coached by Todd Simon, who was UNLV’s interim last season.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 