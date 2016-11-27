Rebels rally in second half, beat Western Kentucky 71-61

UNLV faced another zone defense, but this time the Rebels didn’t let it bother them.

They made 13 of 29 3-pointers, with Tyrell Green delivering a clutch one late, to beat Western Kentucky 71-61 in the consolation game of the Global Sports Classic on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Green’s shot with 1:20 left put the Rebels (4-2) ahead 63-56 and set them on the way to their fourth victory in five games. He led the Rebels with 23 points, and Jalen Poyser scored 22.

UNLV next goes on the road for the first time this season when the Rebels play at Southern Utah on Wednesday. The Thunderbirds are coached by Todd Simon, who was UNLV’s interim last season.

