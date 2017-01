Liv Roberts scored a game- and career-high 26 points and had a game-best eight rebounds Saturday to lead Wyoming past UNLV 79-57 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game in Laramie, Wyoming.

Marta Gomez added 18 points for the Cowgirls (10-3, 2-0), who shot 51 percent from the floor, including making 12 of 22 3-pointers, in their fourth straight win.

Dakota Gonzalez scored a season-high 19 points for the Lady Rebels (9-5, 0-2), who held a 30-29 edge in rebounds.