UNLV, Duke basketball sell out T-Mobile Arena

For the first time in 25 years, Duke and UNLV will meet on a basketball court. And the two programs will do so in front of a sold out crowd at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

bd Global, the event promoter, announced Wednesday that reserved seating tickets are sold out and a limited number of standing-room-only tickets are now on sale. The tickets, priced at $20 each, are along the rail behind the 100-level sections.

Capacity for this game at T-Mobile Arena is 17,621, not including suite holders. The game marks the first time the No. 5 Blue Devils (9-1) and Rebels (5-3) will face off since battling in the Final Four two seasons in a row in the early 1990s.

The standing-room-only tickets can be purchased at the T-Mobile Arena box office, t-mobilearena.com, AXS.com, UNLVDuke.com or by calling 888-AXS-TIX.