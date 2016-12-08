Posted Updated 

UNLV, Duke basketball sell out T-Mobile Arena

In this Thursday, March 10, 2016, photo, Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament against Notre Dame in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

For the first time in 25 years, Duke and UNLV will meet on a basketball court. And the two programs will do so in front of a sold out crowd at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

bd Global, the event promoter, announced Wednesday that reserved seating tickets are sold out and a limited number of standing-room-only tickets are now on sale. The tickets, priced at $20 each, are along the rail behind the 100-level sections.

Capacity for this game at T-Mobile Arena is 17,621, not including suite holders. The game marks the first time the No. 5 Blue Devils (9-1) and Rebels (5-3) will face off since battling in the Final Four two seasons in a row in the early 1990s.

The standing-room-only tickets can be purchased at the T-Mobile Arena box office, t-mobilearena.com, AXS.com, UNLVDuke.com or by calling 888-AXS-TIX.

 