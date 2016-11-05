UNLV roundup: Amilon eliminated in national indoor tennis championships

UNLV senior Jakob Amilon was ousted from the USTA/ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate Championships when he lost his first consolation match Friday in Flushing, New York.

Amilon, ranked 124th nationally, lost to fifth-seeded and 37th-ranked Alfredo Perez of Florida 6-2, 7-6 (10) in the 32-player tournament.

A Stockholm native, Amilon is the first UNLV men’s player to qualify for the indoor nationals since Henner Nehles in 2004.

Amilon closed his final fall record at 6-4 and next will be in action when the Rebels open their dual-match season at home against New Mexico State on Feb. 3.

Also in men’s tennis, host UNLV saw one of its singles players survive Friday’s opening day of the Larry Easley Memorial Classic at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Playing in the second flight, Richard Solberg won by default in the first round and then downed Northern Arizona’s David Nguyen 6-4, 6-3.

Two other Rebels, Charlie Croxford and Adam Gage-Brown, moved to Saturday’s consolation bracket.

Players from six other programs are competing in the individual event: Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Portland, Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Buchanan Natatorium, Utah swept the Rebels in their home opener, with the Utes winning the men’s meet 192-100 and the women’s meet 178-122.

The UNLV women’s team had two multiple-event winners: Kyndal Phillips in the 100-yard backstroke (56.88 seconds) and the 200 backstroke (2:04.52) and Kristina Hendrick in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.61) and the 200 individual medley (2:05.80).

On the men’s side for the Rebels, Tom Paco-Pedroni won the 50 freestyle (20.14 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (43.41 seconds).

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Austin Anderson and Carlos Robles each hit a two-run single in a five-run third inning as the Scarlet beat the Gray 5-0 in Game 1 of the Scarlet & Gray World Series.

Scarlet starter Alan Strong gave up one hit and struck out two in three innings.

The three-game series continues Tuesday and Nov. 11, with 9:15 a.m. starts each day.