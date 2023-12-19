62°F
Dealer News

CardinaleWay cares: Spreading holiday cheer

Dealer Provided Content
December 19, 2023 - 2:28 pm
 

The holiday season is here again and CardinaleWay Las Vegas wants to help make a difference in Southern Nevada.

CardinaleWay Las Vegas, which operates both CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura dealerships on West Sahara Avenue just west of Rainbow Boulevard, is partnering with Toys for Tots and other local charities to bring joy and warmth to those in need.

“It’s important to give back to the Las Vegas community,” said Stephen Beecher, general manager for both dealerships. “And this holiday season we are asking to help children in need, to come forward and make a difference with toys. We are also collecting warm clothing to help individuals of all ages in need.”

Beecher said both CardinaleWay dealerships are accepting donations for Toys for Tots for the third straight holiday season.

Donations can be dropped off now through Dec. 15, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., at either CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda.

Drop boxes are now available to donate unwrapped toys that are suitable for all ages. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charity, provides hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.

In addition, the dealerships are accepting new and lightly worn, warm clothing items for individuals of all ages. “From socks and hats to long-sleeve shirts, pants and blankets, your contributions will help provide warmth and comfort to those who need it most,” Beecher said.

About the foundation

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. This assistance includes providing day-to-day leadership and oversight of the program, raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots campaigns, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots campaigns. Visit www.toysfortots.org for more foundation information.

About the organization

CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura are part of the Cardinale Automotive Group, which also owns and operates dealerships in Arizona and California. For more information or to reach out about partnerships, contact social media director Brandon Provo at bprovo@cardinaleway.com.

