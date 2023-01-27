36°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Dealer News

Johnnie Walker RV: Family-owned for 60 years

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
January 27, 2023 - 8:00 am
 

Johnnie Walker RV was founded in 1963 by John Walker Sr. with the help of his son, John Walker Jr. With one location on Boulder Highway, the company had a primary focus that still governs the business to this day: outstanding customer service. Look a little deeper, though, and you’ll find there has also been a core theme throughout all the years: family — five generations of Walkers.

Over the years, Johnnie Walker RV has provided customers with not only a great shopping experience at its three state-of-the-art locations, but also a great service experience with more than half of its team members dedicated to the service and parts departments. The company’s product offerings include new and previously-enjoyed travel trailers, fifth wheels, motorhomes and toy haulers. Whether the customer needs a way to camp out remotely with their ATVs, a motorhome to travel (and live in) in style or a smaller trailer that they can pull with their SUV, they’ll find it at Johnnie Walker RV.

Johnnie Walker RV has expanded to three locations, all on Boulder Highway, to meet the growth in demand from locals and visitors, some of whom come from across the country to buy from this family-owned dealership. The demographics have changed, though; it’s no longer “your grandparents’ RV.” One in five buyers is under 35 years old.

“We’re selling RVs to children and grandchildren whose parents bought RVs from Dad 50 years ago. We even have customers who have purchased more than 10 RVs from us,” said Darcy Walker-Fitch, vice president and great-granddaughter of John Walker Sr.

Of course, all of that wouldn’t be possible without a team of employees. They have nearly 100 employees that help make the operation a success, and, most importantly, add to the business’s family factor themselves.

“We have several employees who’ve been with us for more than 40 years, and almost 20 who have been with us for more than 15 years,” Walker-Fitch said. “Husbands, wives, fathers, sons — we have entire families who work here.”

And that’s what makes it a family business on every level, she said. “We believe that families that work and play together, stay together.”

Over the years, the company has survived a number of challenging economies. There were gas shortages in the ’70s and the market meltdown in 2008. COVID was also a remarkable period for Johnnie Walker RV. Amidst so much uncertainty, families reassessed their priorities and diverted more funds to family-focused activities.

“We saw a boom in purchasing activity. Customers wanted to skip the hotels and cruise ships and travel in an RV to have their own space and more control over their vacation and environment,” Walker-Fitch said. “Once a customer learns how affordable the RV lifestyle can be, with payments as low as $199 per month on approved credit, they become even more excited about the freedom they’re about to experience.”

In 2020, the challenge became keeping inventory in stock. Factory shutdowns and supply chain issues disrupted the flow of new RVs. Recently, all three Johnnie Walker RV locations have finally been able to ramp up inventory. When RVers are ready to trade up to a newer model, families consistently choose Johnnie Walker RV, even through economic uncertainty.

Johnnie Walker RV has decadeslong partnerships with Jayco, Winnebago, Thor, Heartland and Keystone. These established leaders in the industry allow Johnnie Walker RV to have quality inventory and reliable parts and service capabilities to keep customers happy and on the road.

“It’s been a wonderful and rewarding 60 years serving the community, and we look forward to the next 60,” Walker-Fitch said.

MOST READ
1
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
2
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
3
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
4
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
5
CARTOONS: This is America’s worst nightmare
CARTOONS: This is America’s worst nightmare
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lexus of Henderson is holding a blood donation to benefit American Red Cross on Jan. 31 from 11 ...
Lexus of Henderson conducts blood drive for American Red Cross
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson is inviting the public to schedule an appointment and drop by the dealership Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to donate blood and help make a difference in the lives of surgery patients or those undergoing cancer treatment, who have chronic illnesses or who have sustained a traumatic injury. Schedule an appointment at https://tinyurl.com/2p9tk47m.

Centennial Subaru’s showroom measures a massive 11,018 square feet. (Centennial Subaru)
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru now open for business
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru recently opened on the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95 on/off ramps in northwest Las Vegas.

Towbin Kia in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including the 2023 Kia ...
Kia Soul leads with value, comfort
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

With inflation and gasoline prices tightening budgets around the Las Vegas Valley, Towbin Kia of Henderson might have the perfect holiday solution heading into the new year — the 2023 Kia Soul.

Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters, from left, Principal Juanita Booker Fraiser, Le ...
Centennial Subaru donates $1K to elementary school
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru recently donated $1,000 to Dean La Mar Allen Elementary School in appreciation for being welcomed to the northwest community by fourth- and fifth-grade students.

On the left kneeling are Valley Automall board members Greg Heinrich, dealer principal Henderso ...
Valley Automall celebrates 14 Days of Christmas
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Valley Automall recently hosted various Southern Nevada charities at its 14 Days of Christmas at Findlay Honda Henderson, during which time it donated a collective $35,000 to these charities.

Getty Images
Lexus, Centennial Subaru hold toy drive for autism families
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas, Lexus of Henderson and Centennial Subaru are conducting a toy drive to benefit the Southern Nevada nonprofit organization Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers participate in October's Wheels event. (Jaguar Land Rover ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas holds Wheels event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Twice a year, Land Rover Las Vegas hosts its Wheels event to guide customers through the numerous features and capabilities of their respective Land Rovers.

The service area at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is ready for receiving vehicles. (Las Vegas Cen ...
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru on final approach to open
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is nearing the end of its construction phase and is in the process of getting the new dealership presentable to the public.

Tyler Corder, left, CFO of Findlay Automotive, and Stephanie Bernas, right, marketing director ...
Findlay partners with After-School All-Stars to help at-risk youth
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with After-School All-Stars Las Vegas to provide free, comprehensive after-school programs that keep children safe and help them find meaningful achievements in both school and life.

More stories for you
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru now open for business
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru now open for business
Lexus of Henderson conducts blood drive for American Red Cross
Lexus of Henderson conducts blood drive for American Red Cross
Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction adds 5th day
Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction adds 5th day
Southwest’s holiday cancellations investigated by feds
Southwest’s holiday cancellations investigated by feds
Southwest aims for Las Vegas expansion in wake of holiday chaos
Southwest aims for Las Vegas expansion in wake of holiday chaos
FBI asks for information on man missing since November
FBI asks for information on man missing since November