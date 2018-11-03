Towbin Automotive is named No. 1 in Nevada

The Towbin Automotive Group was named No. 1 in sales at all of its volume stores for the month of September. Towbin Dodge was named No. 1 in Dodge sales in the entire world, and Prestige Chrysler Jeep Dodge came out on top as the No. 1 FCA dealer in overall sales in the state/district.

Also, Towbin Fiat/Alfa Romeo store brought home the trophy as the top Alfa Romeo dealership in sales in the manufacturer’s nine-state business region. Towbin Kia, in only it’s second full month in business, again came in No. 1 in sales in the manufacturer’s district.

Josh “Chop” Towbin thanked the loyal customers and the long-term employees at all the stores, some of whom have worked for the company for more than 20 years.

“We are very grateful for the hundreds of thousands of customers who have chosen to do business with us,” he said. “We never could have achieved these goals without our repeat customers who come back and not only service with us but buy from us as well.”

And Towbin Dodge, Prestige Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Towbin Fiat/Alfa Romeo have been awarded the Customer First Award of Excellence from FCA every year it has been available. They are the only FCA stores in the state to achieve the honor multiple times.

“Our guests are our No. 1 focus,” Towbin said. “We would not be in business without them so our team members are sure to treat each customer the right way.”