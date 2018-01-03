1 dead in traffic crash on US 95 northbound

A 64-year-old Henderson man died after rear-ending a suspected drunken driver’s pickup stopped in the middle of U.S. Highway 95, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Tuesday night.

The Henderson man drove his Nissan Pathfinder SUV into the back of a Dodge Ram pickup about 7:15 p.m. on the highway between Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. The man wasn’t wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

Buratczuk said the Dodge driver, a man about 30 years old, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was driving north on the 95 when he swerved and hit the right barrier wall before cutting across all the travel lanes and hit the center median wall. Buratczuk said the truck stopped in the middle travel lanes, where witnesses said it remained for about three or four minutes.

The Nissan SUV then crashed into the back of the pickup. Buratczuk said it wasn’t clear why the SUV crashed into the pickup, as other vehicles had avoided the stationary vehicle. He said it wasn’t clear whether the SUV driver was impaired or distracted.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity once his family is notified.

Buratczuk said the pickup driver didn’t appear injured, as he may have left the truck before the rear-ending.

The Highway Patrol tweeted that northbound Highway 95 traffic is being diverted off at the Boulder Highway exit. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Buratczuk said he expected roads to reopen by midnight or so.

The crash marks the third traffic fatality investigated by Nevada Highway Patrol’s southern jurisdiction this year.

