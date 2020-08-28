2 charged in attack on Roberto’s worker who asked them to wear face masks

A pair of brothers were charged with felonies after police said they broke the nose of a Roberto’s Taco Shop employee when he asked them to wear a face mask in the restaurant.

Police were called July 7 to Roberto’s Taco Shop at 4275 N. Rancho Drive, where they found a pool of blood around an employee who witnesses said was knocked out by two men, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police used video surveillance, photo lineups and interviews with witnesses to identify Bradley and Byron Gutierrez as the two men who left the employee with a broken nose and a broken eye orbital after they punched and kicked him when the employee asked the men to wear their masks, the report said.

“The employee told (Bradley Gutierrez) that he needed to wear a face mask in order to be inside of the business. The male walked outside and grabbed a small black shirt and wrapped it around his face,” according to the arrest report.

Police said Gutierrez took off the shirt, and when the employee told him he had to wear a face mask in the store, he punched him in the face, leaving the victim unconscious, and began kicking him.

Byron Gutierrez was first seen on video attempting to break up the fight by pushing his brother outside and speaking to him, until he, too, punched the employee and another attack ensued.

Bradley Gutierrez was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and burglary of a business. A warrant was issued for Byron Gutierrez on July 15 and he remained at large Thursday.

Bradley Gutierrez was released Aug. 15 under a bail condition he stay away from all Roberto’s restaurants and have no contact with the victim. He is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 19.

