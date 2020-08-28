99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

2 charged in attack on Roberto’s worker who asked them to wear face masks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2020 - 10:48 am
 
Updated August 28, 2020 - 10:59 am

A pair of brothers were charged with felonies after police said they broke the nose of a Roberto’s Taco Shop employee last month when he asked them to wear a face mask in the restaurant.

Police were called July 7 to Roberto’s Taco Shop at 4275 N. Rancho Drive, where they found a pool of blood around an employee who witnesses said was knocked out by two men, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police used video surveillance, photo lineups and interviews with witnesses to identify Bradley and Byron Gutierrez as the two men who left the employee with a broken nose and a broken eye orbital after they punched and kicked him when the employee asked the men to wear their masks, the report said.

“The employee told (Bradley Gutierrez) that he needed to wear a face mask in order to be inside of the business. The male walked outside and grabbed a small black shirt and wrapped it around his face,” according to the arrest report.

Police said Gutierrez took off the shirt, and when the employee told him he had to wear a face mask in the store, he punched him in the face, leaving the victim unconscious, and began kicking him.

Byron Gutierrez was first seen on video attempting to break up the fight by pushing his brother outside and speaking to him, until he, too, punched the employee and another attack ensued.

Bradley Gutierrez was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and burglary of a business. A warrant was issued for Byron Gutierrez on July 15 and he remained at large Thursday.

Bradley Gutierrez was released Aug. 15 under a bail condition he stay away from all Roberto’s restaurants and have no contact with the victim. He is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 19.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
2
Golden Knights, NHL join forces to protest racial injustice
Golden Knights, NHL join forces to protest racial injustice
3
Homebuilder breaks ground on 55-and-older community in Summerlin
Homebuilder breaks ground on 55-and-older community in Summerlin
4
Woman arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker pro Esfandiari
Woman arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker pro Esfandiari
5
Here’s an early taste of the food offerings at Allegiant Stadium
Here’s an early taste of the food offerings at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Police investigate homicide in central Las Vegas - Video
Metro Lt. Ray Spencer gives details on a homicide investigation in central Las Vegas after a man's body was found near Bonanza Road and H Street on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police share details of fatal officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
The Metropolitan Police Department conducted a news conference Tuesday afternoon concerning an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Sunday in the west Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family of murdered man ask for public's help
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and relatives of 35-year-old Herman King Jr., who was fatally shot on May 20. at the Villa Capri Apartments, ask for the public's help with information on the crime.
Jesus Carvajal talks about his wrongful arrest
Almost two years after his wrongful arrest and accusations Jesus Carvajal filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County district attorney’s office.
Las Vegas police investigate failed attempt to drag an ATM machine - Video
Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent failed attempt to drag an ATM machine off its foundation at Wells Fargo, 5410 W. Charleston Blvd., shortly after 4 a.m. A truck was in the parking lot, doors still open, near a damaged ATM portal. (Bizuayeu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutefsaye
Family of a man who was fatally shot by Las Vegas police speak
Las Vegas police said they killed Joshua Squires, 32, Monday morning after he took his mother, Toni Squires, hostage at gunpoint at the family’s mobile home in the Storeyville Mobile Home Resort in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas police looking for homicide suspect - Video
A suspect in a North Las Vegas homicide is shown walking in surveillance video. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
DUI suspect in wreck that killed 2 Las Vegas teens denied bail
Ebone Whitaker, the driver of an SUV that fatally struck two 16-year-old Las Vegas girls was ordered held without bail on Monday.
Hospitalized DUI suspect unable to appear in court - Video
Ebone Whitaker, the woman charged with DUI in a crash that killed two 16-year-old girls, was unable to make her initial court appearance, Tuesday, Aug. 4. (MIchael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Senior citizen randomly attacked - Video
Las Vegas police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who walked up to a senior citizen and punched him in the head. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Bail set at $50K for Alpine Motel owner - Video
A judge set bail at $50,000 for Adolfo Orozco, the landlord of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building where six people died in a fire in December and ordered him to contract with a licensed management company for his other properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police discuss violent incidents at short-term rentals in recent weeks - VIDEO
Capt. Reggie Rader from the Southeast Area Command spoke on the current trend of violent incidents that have occurred in recent weeks at short-term rental properties. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Defendants in deadly Alpine Motel fire appear in court - Video
Adolfo Orozco, the landlord of the Alpine Motel apartment building where six people died in a December fire, and Malinda Mier, who has claimed co-ownership, appeared in court Monday to face manslaughter charges. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man shot by Henderson police expected to survive - Video
Two Henderson police officers shot a man early Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in a residential area. Officers were first called to report of a man lying in front of a home. He had a knife when police arrived, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead after road rage incident in northeast Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and one hospitalized after a road rage incident near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North in the northeast valley on Saturday, Aug. 1 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police surround home with armed resident inside - Video
An armed man was barricaded in a west Las Vegas Valley residence Thursday morning, prompting police to evacuate several nearby homes. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Double homicide near Eastern Avenue - Video
Metro homicide Sgt. Jon Scott gives details about a double homicide on East McWilliams Avenue near North Eastern Avenue on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stabbing in east Las Vegas - Video
Metro homicide Sgt. Jon Scott gives an update on a fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carjackings result in crash - Video
Two suspects are in custody after multiple carjackings led to a crash Monday in northeast Las Vegas, police said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Texas man accused of going on $56,886 spending spree on Las Vegas Strip - Video
Williamson Little, 36, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday, July 18, by Las Vegas police. The arrest report says Little checked into Wynn Las Vegas on June 29. He was booked on suspicion of theft, obtaining credit card without cardholder’s consent and burglary of a business. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawyer questions mental health of man charged in ‘thrill killing’ - Video
Noah Green, who faces one count each of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, was quarantined at the Clark County Detention Center and did not appear for a court hearing on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police Announce Arrest of "Thrill Killing" - Video
LVMPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the “thrill killing” of a homeless man who was fatally shot last week.
Bail set for parents charged with murder in crash that killed their 1-year-old son - Video
Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, the Las Vegas parents accused of street racing in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son on July12, now each face a charge of second-degree murder. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MS-13 gang case defendant is Las Vegas restaurant employee - VIDEO
An employee at Hugo's Cellar at the Four Queens in Las Vegas is a defendant in the MS-13 gang case.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley - Video
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on a homicide at a home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide - Video
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
THE LATEST