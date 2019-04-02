2 teens charged with hate crimes appear before Las Vegas judge

Akiko Cooks, a parent of a victim of the racist threats against Arbor View High School, center, cries as the two suspects arrested in connection with the threats appear in juvenile court at the Family Courts and Services Center in Las Vegas, Monday, April 1, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

A parent of a victim of the racist threats against Arbor View High School cries as the two suspects arrested in connection with the threats appear in Juvenile Court in Las Vegas on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Judge William Voy presides over the case involving the two suspects arrested in connection with the racist threats against Arbor View High School as they appear in Juvenile Court in Las Vegas on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Judge William Voy presides over the case involving the two suspects arrested in connection with the racist threats against Arbor View High School as they appear in Juvenile Court in Las Vegas on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Parents of the victims of the racist threats against Arbor View High School walk outside a courtroom as the two suspects arrested in connection with the threats appear in Juvenile Court in Las Vegas on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Sitting inside a courtroom for juveniles on Monday morning, Akiko Cooks held back tears as she faced the two teenage suspects for the first time.

Both male suspects, 15 and 16, have been in custody since they were arrested on March 19 in connection with a series of racist threats made on Instagram against black students at Arbor View High School.

The account appeared to have been created specifically for the threats, which stated that the school’s hallways needed to be “cleansed” of black students in a “Columbine pt. 2,” referencing the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School.

Cooks’ 15-year-old son is one of nine victims identified in the case whose candid photos were posted to the account with the threats.

“It was very overwhelming because before today I didn’t even know who they were,” Cooks said of the suspects.

At Monday’s hearing, after brief arguments from a prosecutor and the suspects’ attorneys, Juvenile Court Judge William Voy decided that the pair would remain in custody until their next hearing.

The suspects face charges of making terrorist threats, conspiring to commit an act of terrorism, cyberbullying, hate crimes and breach of peace, police have said.

Officials have not released the suspects’ names because they have not been charged as adults.

“At this time, we have not moved to certify them as adults,” Brigid Duffy, Clark County’s chief juvenile prosecutor, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal following the hearing.

Still, in court, she argued that the suspects posed a threat to the community, adding that one of the teenagers had access to at least three firearms in his home. The weapons since have been confiscated by police, she said.

”The families don’t feel safe. The kids don’t feel safe. Our community shouldn’t feel safe,” Duffy said.

As she read snippets of the threats in court, Cooks and at least seven other parents of the identified victims sobbed into the palms of their hands. Most of the group was wearing shirts stating, “NO RACISM IN SCHOOLS.”

“Within that Instagram account, there were 10 photographs of children smiling, laughing, enjoying their school day in a cafeteria,” Duffy said. “And underneath every single one of those pictures was the most racist, hateful statements about wanting to cleanse the hallways, calling them monkeys, saying that they want to go Columbine Part 2 on them. And that makes this case different than every other terroristic threat case we’ve had.”

But both attorney Adam Solinger, who is representing the suspect accused of creating the account, and court-appointed attorney J.D. Evans, who is representing the co-defendant, asked Voy to release their clients on house arrest.

Solinger said his client was not a threat to the community. He noted that the teenager had characterized the social media posts as “offensive jokes” during a psychiatric evaluation.

Voy said he would revisit the possibility of house arrest during the pair’s next hearing. He then turned his attention to a handful of Clark County School District police officers in the courtroom.

“Let me deal with these two,” he said of the suspects. “But this is a symptom of a larger problem out there, and some form of intervention may need to happen out there at Arbor View.”

Meanwhile, Cooks’ son, a sophomore, has not returned to school since the threats were made. His mother said she is terrified to send him back, even though he has told her that he doesn’t want to switch schools.

“What if he doesn’t come home one day?” she said. “This has changed our life. This racist culture has brewed for too long, and it’s ugly.”

But that’s a conversation for a later date, she said.

In the meantime, Cooks promised to become more involved at school board meetings and to attend every hearing in the case. And she said she hopes other parents in the community will join her.

“They have to see our faces,” she said. “They need to feel our pain.”

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.