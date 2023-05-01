64°F
Crime

Abducted alien statue recovered near Area 51

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2023 - 2:06 pm
 
Updated May 1, 2023 - 2:11 pm
Owner Connie West welcomes visitors at the Little A'Le'Inn on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Rach ...
Owner Connie West welcomes visitors at the Little A'Le'Inn on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There was an alien abduction in Lincoln County, but not the kind that usually makes the news.

The Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel reported Friday on Facebook that a little white alien statue was stolen from the hotel lobby.

“I’m enraged but more than anything I’m so sad,” owner Connie West said in a social media comment. She called the statue, which normally stood just inside the inn’s front door, an “irreplaceable” gift to herself and her mother.

The abduction did not last very long. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that, “thanks to a tip from a concerned citizen,” deputies were able to locate and retrieve the statue.

A suspect in the case was issued a citation for larceny, and the statue will be returned, officials said.

West and The Little A’Le’Inn gained fame within some solar systems after organizing the Alienstock festival in 2019 in the shadow of the Nevada Test and Training Range, home of Area 51.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

