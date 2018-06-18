Clark County launches website to report illegal fireworks

Police have said they will blanket the Las Vegas Valley this year in an effort to stop the use of illegal fireworks.

Legal fireworks, designated as “safe and sane,” go on sale June 28 through July 4. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County residents can now report illegal fireworks to local police online.

Complaints can be filed anonymously at ISpyFireworks.com.

County and Metropolitan Police Department officials are asking residents to use the website rather than call police to help keep emergency lines clear for other calls.

Anyone caught possessing or launching illegal fireworks could face $1,000 in fines and additional disposal fees totaling hundreds of dollars. They could also be subject to jail time.

Legal fireworks, designated as “safe and sane,” can be purchased at authorized vendors throughout the county from June 28 through July 4.

More information about the county’s campaign to crackdown on illegal fireworks can be found online at YouLightItWeWriteIt.Vegas.

