Alvin Kamara’s battery case again delayed by judge

NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints (41) runs during Pro Bowl NFL football practice on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)

A battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was delayed for more than a month on Thursday while lawyers attempt to reach a resolution.

“We are in the process of coordinating a meeting with all of the defense counsel as well as the prosecutors, probably about 12 lawyers, so it’s taking some efforts to get that coordinated,” said Richard Schonfeld, Kamara’s defense attorney. “But we’re hopeful that meeting will take place within the next 30 days or so, and then we’ll have a determination as to whether or not this case will be resolved.”

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia set another hearing in the case for Nov. 9. Kamara and his co-defendants — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, Percy Harris and Darrin Young — did not appear in court on Thursday.

The last hearing in the case was on Aug. 1, when a judge delayed the case for two months.

All defendants face a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery in connection with a Feb. 5 brawl at The Cromwell.

Police arrested Kamara just after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium, the day following the alleged attack.

Kamara told police that as the group was leaving the casino, he punched a man who was running away, and said he thought the man had done something to someone in his group, the report said.

Police said the footage did not show the man running away but rather being attacked by Kamara and the other men.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.