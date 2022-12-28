60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Courts

Family Court judge to retire after 30 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 10:48 am
 
Family Court Judge Rebecca Burton, shown in 2014, is retiring in January after 30 years practic ...
Family Court Judge Rebecca Burton, shown in 2014, is retiring in January after 30 years practicing family law, according to a statement released Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Family Court Judge Rebecca Burton, shown in 2014, is retiring in January after 30 years practic ...
Family Court Judge Rebecca Burton, shown in 2014, is retiring in January after 30 years practicing family law, according to a statement released Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Family Court Judge Rebecca Burton is retiring in January after 30 years practicing family law, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Burton spent eight years presiding over Family Court Department C after she was elected in 2014, and unanimously selected by her peers as the presiding judge of the Family Division.

“For 30 years, I have been devoted to family law, actively endeavoring to serve the best interests of children, litigants and the community,” Burton wrote in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Before she was elected to the bench, Burton practiced family law for 22 years and worked as a pro tem domestic violence commissioner. She said she plans to spend more time with her family and friends after retiring.

“Judge Burton has made significant contributions as the presiding judge of the Family Division,” District Court Chief Judge Jerry Wiese wrote in the statement from the court. “She will be missed and we wish her well.”

Originally from Minneapolis, Burton attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco.

“Serving as a judicial officer has been a great privilege, both challenging and rewarding,” Burton wrote in the statement from District Court. “I have enjoyed immensely serving my community and working with my colleagues.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2
3 arrested in catalytic converter theft
3 arrested in catalytic converter theft
3
Could the Raiders draft a quarterback in the 1st round?
Could the Raiders draft a quarterback in the 1st round?
4
Southwest flight cancellations under scrutiny as travel woes linger
Southwest flight cancellations under scrutiny as travel woes linger
5
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal J ...
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
By Andrew Dalton Associated Press

The former movie mogul was found guilty of several charges two years after being sentenced to prison in New York on a sexual assault conviction.

More stories for you
Domestic violence victims share opinions on justice in UNLV, SafeNest study
Domestic violence victims share opinions on justice in UNLV, SafeNest study
66-year-old sent to prison for DUI crash that injured officer
66-year-old sent to prison for DUI crash that injured officer
He sped through an intersection, causing a deadly crash. He pleaded to a misdemeanor.
He sped through an intersection, causing a deadly crash. He pleaded to a misdemeanor.
Metro officer asks US Supreme Court to hear suit over union fees
Metro officer asks US Supreme Court to hear suit over union fees
Teen faces 70 counts of robbery, battery, charged as adult
Teen faces 70 counts of robbery, battery, charged as adult
Teen gets probation in Strip shooting that left man injured
Teen gets probation in Strip shooting that left man injured