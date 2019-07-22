Jeff Bezos protester resolves criminal case in Las Vegas

The animal rights activist who protested Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at a conference in June pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Priya Sawhney (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Felony charges have been dropped against an animal rights activist who protested during Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ appearance in June at a conference at the Aria.

Priya Sawhney, a resident of Berkeley, California, approached Bezos on stage at Amazon’s re:Mars conference June 6 and yelled at him about the conditions in a California poultry farm that supplies his company, The Associated Press reported.

A member of the Bay Area-based animal rights organization Direct Action Everywhere, Sawhney has protested factory farms on numerous occasions.

Sawney forged credentials to enter the conference, according to a criminal complaint filed July 12.

She was surrounded by security guards at the event and later faced charges of misdemeanor trespassing, felony burglary and felony possession of false identification, which have since been dismissed, according to her attorney, David Chesnoff.

Sawhney pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct during a hearing Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court, and Chesnoff said she received credit for her one day served in jail.

“We’re very pleased to help anybody that’s a peaceful protester,” the attorney said.

