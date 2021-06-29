Judge issues stay of execution for quadruple killer Zane Floyd

A federal judge issued a stay of execution Monday for death row inmate Zane Floyd, who was sentenced to die for fatally shooting four people in a Las Vegas grocery store.

Zane Floyd (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A federal judge issued a stay of execution late Monday for death row inmate Zane Floyd, who was sentenced to die for fatally shooting four people 22 years ago in a Las Vegas grocery store.

Floyd, now 45, shot and killed four employees and gravely wounded another inside an Albertsons on West Sahara Avenue in June 1999. He also was convicted of repeatedly raping a woman before the shooting.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware issued the stay after an afternoon hearing Monday in Las Vegas. His ruling prevents the state from moving forward with the execution before the week of Oct. 18.

