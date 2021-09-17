89°F
Courts

Man on death row for nearly 40 years ruled ineligible for execution

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2021 - 11:05 am
 
Samuel Howard (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Samuel Howard (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A man who has spent nearly 40 years on Nevada’s death row is ineligible for capital punishment and should be granted a new penalty hearing, the state’s high court has ruled.

Samuel Howard, 73, was given the death penalty in 1983 after he was convicted of robbing Las Vegas dentist George Monahan of $2 and fatally shooting him in the head in 1980.

In a unanimous decision handed down Thursday and penned by Justice Douglas Herndon, the court found that a New York court had recently vacated Howard’s previous lone felony conviction.

The death penalty can be imposed in Nevada only when at least one of more than a dozen aggravating circumstances, such as a prior felony conviction for murder or the use or threat of violence, are found. A jury then weighs the aggravating circumstances and those in the defendant’s favor, called mitigating circumstances, to determine whether capital punishment is warranted.

“Given that the statute clearly requires a conviction, we cannot salvage the aggravating circumstance based on the other evidence the State presented at the penalty hearing” for Howard, Herndon wrote. “Because the only aggravating circumstance supporting Howard’s death sentence is no longer valid, he is ineligible for the death penalty.”

Nevada’s last execution more than 15 years ago, when Daryl Mack was executed in 2006 for the rape and murder of a Reno woman, Betty Jane May, in 1988.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

