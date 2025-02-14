Man who drove 140 mph before fatal DUI crash in Las Vegas sentenced

Charlie Hernandez pleaded guilty in November to a count of driving under the influence resulting in death and/or substantial bodily harm.

A judge ordered a four- to 12-year prison sentence Thursday for a man who admitted to driving 140 mph seconds before he crashed into another car, killing another driver and injuring his passenger.

Charlie Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in November to a count of driving under the influence resulting in death and/or substantial bodily harm for the March crash that killed 38-year-old Luciano Chavez at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Walnut Road.

“The facts of this case are as egregious as it gets, and the defendant deserves to be in prison,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Chad Lexis.

Defense attorney Adam Vander Heyden did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge Bita Yeager ordered Hernandez to pay $9,900 in restitution and install an interlock device on his vehicle before he can resume driving.

Hernandez’s plea deal specified that prosecutors agreed not to recommend a specific sentence, though he faced two to 20 years in prison.

Family and friends of Hernandez in notes to the court described him as a hard worker and dedicated father who is remorseful.

“I humbly ask for leniency, for a chance at redemption” wrote his brother, Johnny Hernandez. “Not just for Charlie, but for his daughter, who deserves the opportunity to grow up knowing her father.”

Family members of Chavez could not be reached for comment.

Hernandez’s Dodge Challenger was going 140 mph about three seconds before it hit a Hyundai driven by Chavez, the Metropolitan Police Department said in an arrest report. Before the impact, Hernandez had slowed to 127 mph, police reported.

The Hyundai was split in two by the impact, according to Metro.

Police said Hernandez could not “recall how he got into the Challenger and was confused when asked where he was driving and what road he was driving on.”

