Crime

Driver extricated from vehicle after suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2025 - 5:32 am
 
Updated January 9, 2025 - 5:32 am

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 53-year-old man is accused of driving under the influence in a crash in which another driver had to be mechanically extricated from their vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 3:19 p.m. Wednesday on Nellis Boulevard north of Vista Flora Way.

In a news release, police said that evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2014 Ram 1500 was northbound on Nellis Boulevard in the center of three through travel lanes at the intersection of Vista Flora Way.

A 2006 Toyota Sienna was southbound on Nellis Boulevard in the left-most travel lane approaching the intersection of Vista Flora Way.

Police say the driver of the Ram, identified as 53-year-old Valdimir Hall, failed to maintain his travel lane, crossed over the left-most northbound travel lane, crossed the concrete unprotected median barrier, and entered the southbound travel lanes of Nellis Boulevard traveling northbound.

The Ram then entered the path of the Toyota, causing the front left of the Ram to connect with the left front of the Toyota, according to the release.

Police said both vehicles sustained major damage.

Hall, the driver of the Ram, who police say displayed signs of impairment, sustained “substantial injuries” and was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

The driver of the Toyota, identified by police only as a 64-year-old man, had to be mechanically extricated from his vehicle and was transported to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hall was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI-related charges, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota did not show signs of impairment, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

