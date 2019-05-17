63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star jailed again in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2019 - 8:42 am
 

The ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested in Las Vegas on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge for the third time, jail and court records show.

It was not immediately clear who the victim was in this case as details of Jennifer Harley’s arrest had not been released as of Friday morning.

Court records show that she was arrested Thursday on a warrant for an incident dating back to Dec. 31. The warrant was issued on April 17.

The 32-year-old posted bond and had been released from the Clark County Detention Center by early Friday, according to the records. She was previously being held on $3,000 bail.

Harley was scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning.

Harley was arrested on the same charge in June 2018 after Las Vegas police were called to investigate reports of a man trying to pull a woman from a damaged vehicle southwest of the Strip.

When they arrived, they found Ortiz-Magro bleeding. Officers determined Harley “was the aggressor,” Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said at the time.

The Clark County district attorney’s office declined to prosecute the case.

Court records show Harley also faced another misdemeanor domestic battery charge in 2016, but the case was eventually dismissed.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro have a young daughter together.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

