Former Disney Channel actor faces drug charges in Las Vegas

A former actor on the Disney sitcom “That’s So Raven” is facing drug charges after he was arrested Monday in Las Vegas, records show.

Orlando Brown (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A former Disney Channel sitcom star is facing drug charges after he was arrested Monday in Las Vegas, records show.

Orlando Brown, 31, was arrested after a vehicle stop just after 7:30 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, police dispatch records show. Brown played the role of Eddie Thomas in “That’s So Raven,” which aired on the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said officers noticed Brown get out of a cab, go into a unit at an extended-stay motel, and return to the vehicle within a minute. When police stopped the cab, Brown was not cooperative and had to be pulled from the vehicle, she said.

Orlando Brown tattoos Raven Symone's face on his chest pic.twitter.com/L8IkSLdmBB — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) May 29, 2018

When he was handcuffed, officers found what appeared to be methamphetamine, Meltzer said. Police also found a pipe somewhere in his belongings, she said.

Brown told officers he was a Disney Channel actor, Meltzer said.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Brown faces a felony drug possession charge, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and making a false statement to an officer. He also had an active warrant for a domestic battery charge at the time he was arrested, Meltzer said.

Brown was not in custody Thursday, jail records show.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.