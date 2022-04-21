Henderson man charged with kidnapping in case linked to killing

A Henderson man has been indicted on a kidnapping charge related to the death of a Vermont man found handcuffed and buried in the snow four years ago.

Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, was indicted April 14 and charged in the kidnapping of Gregory Davis, of Danville, Vermont, according to a statement released Thursday by the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors allege that Ethridge worked with Jerry Banks, who posed as a U.S. marshal claiming to arrest Davis at his home on Jan. 6, 2018. Davis was found the next day in a snow bank 11 miles south.

Although Banks is not charged with Davis’ murder, according to the Justice Department, “the complaint affidavit contains allegations that Banks murdered Davis.”

Banks was arrested at Yellowstone National Park, where he worked, and was indicted last week in the kidnapping. Prosecutors claimed he used two phones and traveled from Missouri through Pennsylvania before arriving in Northern Vermont, equipped with marshal badges.

Ethridge is scheduled to appear in federal court in Vermont on Monday, according to the statement from the Department of Justice. Banks and Ethridge each face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

