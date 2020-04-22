Las Vegas fire officials investigate suspicious house fire

The Las Vegas Fire Department is investigating a house fire that it believes was intentionally set in the east valley Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 2300 block of Canosa Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. and found a fire in a bedroom closet, the department said. They were able to put out the fire before it spread, and damage was estimated at less than $500.

The house is vacant and was recently purchased, the department said. The new owner found a squatter living inside the house Monday and asked the squatter to leave, the department said.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and are looking for the person who was squatting in the house to question them, the department said. No one was injured.

