Las Vegas police respond to barricade situation in south valley

Police surrounded a home near Spencer Street and Pyle Avenue Thursday afternoon after a man they sought to interview refused to leave the home and barricaded himself inside.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responded Thursday to a barricade situation in the south valley.

Just after noon detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department went to a home near Spencer Street and Pyle Avenue for a follow-up investigation, police said.

The man they sought to speak with refused to leave the home and barricaded himself inside. Police said some nearby residents have evacuated.

At 3:30 p.m. police would not provide further details, but said there would be a heavy presence in the area until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.