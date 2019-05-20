Las Vegas student accused of threatening school police

An 18-year-old Mojave High School student was arrested this month and accused of threatening to “blow up” school police officers.

De'Avian Williams (Clark County School District police)

The arrest happened shortly after De’Avian Williams was called to the dean’s office May 9, accused of gambling in the hallway during class hours, according to an arrest report. When staff tried to search his backpack, he refused, so school police officers stepped in.

Williams again refused when officers ordered him to stand and remove his backpack, according to the report. Officers then tried to grab his arms, and Williams pulled away.

“He persisted in his resistance despite multiple commands to comply, so we pulled him to the floor where we placed him in handcuffs,” the officers wrote.

It’s unclear if Williams was injured in the incident. On the ground, Williams “continued to fight,” officers wrote.

“Several area officers responded to assist due to the combative nature of Williams and concern for ours and school staff’s safety,” the officers wrote.

Once restrained, Williams was escorted to a patrol car about 1 p.m. On the way, “Williams stated he was going to ‘blow’ them ‘up’ and he was going to ‘blow up’ the department’s ‘police station,’” the officers wrote.

Williams faces one count of resisting a public officer and two counts of intimidating a public officer, North Las Vegas court records show.

A hearing is scheduled for next week.

