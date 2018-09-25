Man in custody after attempted abduction of Las Vegas student

A letter sent to parents of Leavitt Middle School students said a man tried to abduct a student near Tenaya Way and Alexander Road, less than 2 miles southeast of the school.

Leavitt Middle School (Review-Journal File)

Las Vegas police are investigating an attempted abduction of a middle school student Monday morning in the northwest valley.

Officers responded to reports of the attempted abduction about 8:50 a.m. at 3970 N. Tenaya Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. School police had detained a man that matched a description of the suspect, and Metro took him into custody, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The letter said the student was not harmed.

Letter to Leavitt Middle School parents by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

3970 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV