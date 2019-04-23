Man reportedly attempted to lure girls near Las Vegas high school

Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas police are investigating reports that a man was attempting to lure teenage girls into his truck near a Summerlin high school.

The Clark County School District sent an email Monday to the parents of students at Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Police believe the man, who has dark hair and is in his early 20s, was attempting to lure teenage girls into an older model white Ford Ranger.

Las Vegas police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with an unrelated open and gross lewdness charge, and are looking into whether he was involved in “other crimes in the area,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

According to the email from the school district, a man was arrested by Metro officers “who may have approached students near our school as they walked to and from school.”

Police believe there may be more victims, who are asked to come forward, the school district said.

Hadfield and a school district spokesman did not confirm when the man had attempted to lure students.

The man’s truck had a Nevada license plate with 876G74. There also were numerous stickers on the body and window of the truck.

The district asked anyone with information about the man to call school police at 702-799-8541.

