Man sentenced to 8 years in prison in child pornography case

A Las Vegas man will serve eight years in prison for possessing child pornography.

The Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse is seen in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Federal authorities said Friday that Joshua Kenneth Eshe, 34, had 130 files of the illicit files on his cellphone during a 2022 arrest.

Eshe had used a website “known for prostitution” and contacted who he thought was an underage teenager, offering to meet and pay for sex, the office of the U.S. attorney of Nevada said.

He was taken into custody when he arrived at a hotel room where he had arranged to meet the child, authorities said.

The files were found when they searched his phone, authorities said.

In June, Eshe pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography, authorities said. U.S. District Judge sentenced him Friday to 97 months in prison.

After his release, he faces a lifetime of probation, and has to register as a sex offender, authorities said.

The case was investigated by Las Vegas police and the FBI.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.