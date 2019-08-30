Metro analyst survives crash with wrong-way driver suspected of DUI

An on-duty Metropolitan Police Department crime scene analyst suffered only minor injuries early Friday when she was hit by a wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence.

The crash was reported at 3:12 am. on the 215 Beltway near West Flamingo Road, according to Metro Lt. Greg Phenis.

The woman was in a Metro minivan southbound while the impaired driver was northbound in the southbound lanes, Phenis said.

“She swerved at the last second and they glanced off each other,” he said. “Super lucky she wasn’t killed.”

She was taken to a hospital for treatment while the man driving the wrong-way vehicle was facing unspecified DUI charges. He was not injured.

The 215 Beltway was closed for about an hour for the investigation.

