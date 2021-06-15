Police seek help nabbing suspect in beating on public transit bus

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who severely beat a fellow bus passenger in April.

Police are searching for this man in connection to an assault on a public bus Friday, April 9, 2021, near East Flamingo Road and Tamarus Street in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

At around 5:33 p.m. on April 9, police were called after a man was violently attacked on a public transit bus near East Flamingo Road and Tamarus Street. The victim sustained multiple fractures after he was punched in the face multiple times, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a blue shirt and a baseball cap. He has two distinct tattoos on his chest.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact South Central Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.