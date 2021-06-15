114°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Crime

Police seek help nabbing suspect in beating on public transit bus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
Police are searching for this man in connection to an assault on a public bus Friday, April 9, ...
Police are searching for this man in connection to an assault on a public bus Friday, April 9, 2021, near East Flamingo Road and Tamarus Street in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who severely beat a fellow bus passenger in April.

At around 5:33 p.m. on April 9, police were called after a man was violently attacked on a public transit bus near East Flamingo Road and Tamarus Street. The victim sustained multiple fractures after he was punched in the face multiple times, police said.

Related: RTC working to curb bus violence in Las Vegas

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a blue shirt and a baseball cap. He has two distinct tattoos on his chest.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact South Central Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner’s Allegiant Stadium suite to get $688K makeover
Raiders owner’s Allegiant Stadium suite to get $688K makeover
2
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
3
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
4
Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead
Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead
5
Suspect in Las Vegas killing tailed victim from casino, police say
Suspect in Las Vegas killing tailed victim from casino, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST