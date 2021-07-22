1 dead, 1 hurt in suspected murder-suicide attempt in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt Wednesday evening that left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt Wednesday evening that left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Officers were called at 6:50 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 2700 block of West Serene Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

Investigators believe the man shot his wife multiple times before shooting himself, Metro Lt. Joey Herring said.

The man died, Herring said. The woman was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition as of late Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and determine his official cause and manner of death.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

