4 arrested in connection with Henderson shooting of youth

The four suspects in the shooting face charges that include attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Top row, from left: Ka’Miya Hamelton and Antoneyo Hamelton. Bottom row, from left: D’Angelo Hamelton and Lisa Lang (Henderson Police Department)

Four people were arrested in connection with a shooting in Henderson last month that left a juvenile in critical condtion.

Ka’Miya Hamelton, 23, Antoneyo Hamelton, 23, and Lisa Lang, 44, were taken into custody on June 28, the day of the shooting on the 800 block of Seven Hills Drive, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.

D’Angelo Hamelton, 21, was detained July 13 by the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team.

A second victim suffering from multiple stab wounds self-transported to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition, the release said.

Ka’Miya Hamelton, Antoneyo Hamelton, D’Angelo Hamelton and Lang — listed in Henderson court records as Katrease Lisa Lang — each face one count of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts each of attempted murder with a deadly weapon enhancement and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substanstial bodily harm.

Ka’Miya Hamelton — listed in Henderson court records as Kamiyah — posted a $20,000 surety bond, and Antoneyo Hamelton and Lang each posted $30,000 bond. All are scheduled to appear in Henderson court on July 27.

D’Angelo Hamelton was remanded to the Clark County Detention Center. His next court date is set for Aug. 2.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911 or 3-1-1. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

