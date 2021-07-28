Another Route 91 memorial survey approved, will launch in August

A number of surveys will be conducted to help narrow the public’s priorities for a permanent memorial honoring victims and survivors of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting.

A custom patch for participates of the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride at the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson dealership in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A committee tasked with planning a permanent memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting will launch its second official survey next week seeking input from the public.

The 1 October Memorial Committee unanimously approved a final version of the survey on Wednesday during its monthly meeting.

According to Tennille Pereira, the chair of the committee, the survey is expected to launch Aug. 2 on Clark County’s website and will remain open through Aug. 15. Participation from anyone directly or indirectly affected by the shooting — including survivors, family members of victims and survivors, first responders and health care workers — is encouraged by the committee.

The shooting unfolded on Oct. 1, 2017, the final night of the Route 91 Harvest music festival, initially killing 58 people and leaving hundreds more injured. Two survivors later died from injuries suffered in the shooting.

In the upcoming survey, respondents can expect to answer questions addressing a possible water feature, whether the memorial should incorporate an artistic feature, and whether mementos can be left at the memorial.

The latest set of questions was inspired by the results of the committee’s first planning survey conducted in March, as well as other input gathered in focus groups.

Results of the first survey showed that a clear majority of respondents feel strongly that the permanent memorial be located at the site of the shooting. A total of 6,066 people participated, according to UNLV’s Cannon Survey Center, which is handling the data collection for the surveys.

A number of questionnaires are expected to be circulated throughout the planning process, which could span years before a final memorial is unveiled, to help narrow the public’s priorities for a permanent memorial.

The committee meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

