95°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

At least 3 killed in New Mexico shooting, police say

Associated Press
May 15, 2023 - 1:15 pm
 
(Review-Journal file)
(Review-Journal file)

FARMINGTON, N.M. — At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, police said, and schools citywide were put on lockdown.

“There are multiple civilian victims,” Farmington police reported via Facebook, adding that one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”

Two officers were shot including a member of the city police and one with the New Mexico State Police, the message said. Both were reported to be in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” police said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police were involved.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Brookside Park, and all city schools were placed on what officials called “preventative lockdown.” Three nearby schools remained on emergency lockdown.

An official at the San Juan County sheriff’s office, Megan Mitchell, called the incident “an open and active ongoing investigation.” Mitchell said she did not immediately have more information.

Federal agents from Phoenix were headed to Farmington, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter.

Farmington is a city of nearly 50,000 residents in northwestern New Mexico, near the Four Corners region. It serves a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation and is a supply line and bedroom community to the region’s oil and natural gas industry.

In recent years, cafes and breweries have cropped up downtown alongside decades-old businesses that trade in Native American crafts from silver jewelry to wool weavings. Traveling Broadway shows make regular stops at the expansive community center auditorium, while rural lots on the outskirts are littered with disassembled oilfield equipment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
2
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
3
Sick New World makes its sold-out, sweaty debut — PHOTOS
Sick New World makes its sold-out, sweaty debut — PHOTOS
4
RJ exclusive: Bally’s Corp. chairman hopes free land helps push A’s deal to completion
RJ exclusive: Bally’s Corp. chairman hopes free land helps push A’s deal to completion
5
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Hat trick sends Vegas to semifinals
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Hat trick sends Vegas to semifinals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta building, police say
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta building, police say
‘Not normal’: CCSD takes on school safety in wake of shooting, threats
‘Not normal’: CCSD takes on school safety in wake of shooting, threats
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
9 deaths, 7 injuries reported in shooting at Dallas-area mall
9 deaths, 7 injuries reported in shooting at Dallas-area mall
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting