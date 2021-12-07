Authorities seek Las Vegas woman in Arizona shooting, robbery

The victim, who was not hit by bullets, hid while the woman fled in a ride share with his cash, laptops, shoes and jewelry, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Lilly Beeler (Coconino County Sherrif's Office)

A man awoken by gunfire Friday in a small northern Arizona community opened his eyes to see a woman he had met on Instagram holding a gun and demanding his money and property, according to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office.

Lilly Beeler, who is considered “armed and dangerous,” had not been arrested as of Tuesday, Jon Paxton, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office told the Review-Journal.

After the pair met online, they rented a property in Munds Park, a remote area with an estimated population less than 1,000 residents, about 20 miles from Flagstaff, and 270 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

That day, the victim was lying on a living room couch when he woke up to see Beeler holding the “silver and pink” gun she had allegedly fired twice, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man “was able to retreat to an upstairs landing where he hid until Beeler left,” the Sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Arizona authorities determined that Beeler used a Lyft to take her to Woodlands Village Boulevard, about 20 miles north of the rental home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Beeler, who is reported to be a resident in the Las Vegas area, was last seen wearing a black plaid T-shirt, blue jeans, red shoes, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was carrying a Nike gym bag.

Paxton said that authorities would generally be in contact with law enforcement in surrounding jurisdictions. But it was not clear if the Metropolitan Police Department, which could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday, knew about the shooting.

“She’s very dangerous,” Paxton said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the Coconino Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523. To remain anonymous, call 928-774-6111.

