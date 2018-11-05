Carjacker shoots man, steals SUV northeast of Las Vegas

Police are searching for a carjacker who shot a man early Monday morning in a desert area northeast of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police recover a 1997 Chevy Tahoe stolen after a shooting Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in a desert area northeast of the city. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported at 3:40 a.m. near mile marker 8 on Lake Mead Boulevard, west of Pabco Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The carjacker shot a 41-year-old man four times and then fled the scene in the man’s red 1997 Chevy Tahoe, Gordon said. The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Police later found the Tahoe abandoned on Carey Avenue near Mt. Hood Street, Gordon said. Police are still searching for a suspect.

36.220452, -114.940596