Shootings

Coroner IDs man killed by Las Vegas police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2024 - 1:32 pm
 
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on Maryland Parkway on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on Maryland Parkway on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 29-year-old man shot and killed by police on Wednesday.

At around 7:40 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to a Target store, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, after reports of a man armed with a knife.

Officers found the man, identified by the coroner as Las Vegas resident Ismael Castillo, and directed him to drop the weapon. Police said Castillo charged at officers who shot and killed him.

As of Friday morning, police have yet to identify the officers who shot Castillo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

