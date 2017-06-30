Coroner IDs man who shot 2, killed self at Las Vegas medical facility

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who shot two people Thursday before shooting and killing himself in a LasVegas medical facility.

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who shot two people Thursday before shooting and killing himself in a Las Vegas medical facility.

He was 50-year-old Chad Broderick of Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Broderick fired a gun inside the Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas, on the 300 block of North Buffalo Drive just south of Summerlin Parkway, about 3:30 p.m. before shooting himself. He died at the scene.

Broderick was a regular patient at the medical facility who walked in and requested an unscheduled appointment. When denied, he began shooting.

About a dozen people were inside the facility when the shooting occurred, according to police.

Two people were shot, and one person fell after scrambling away from the shooter. All were taken to University Medical Center and were expected to live, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

A fourth person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

