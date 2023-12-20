Dolan Springs man jailed after trading gunfire with Mohave County detectives

Edward Angelo is known to the department for having several felony warrants, and was wanted for questioning in the investigation.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Facebook)

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives were involved in a shooting Wednesday morning in Dolan Springs, Arizona.

Edward Angelo, 27, of Dolan Springs shot at detectives around 9 a.m. as they were doing follow-up investigations near 1st Street and North Mineral Road, according to a MCSO news release.

Angelo is known to the department for having several felony warrants, and was wanted for questioning in the investigation.

As detectives tried to contact Angelo, he fled on an ATV that he had been driving. After a brief pursuit his ATV became stalled and Angelo began shooting at detectives who then returned fire. Angelo fled the scene on foot, but was detained a short time later without further incident.

No injuries were reported and the suspect has been detained at the Mohave County Jail. Charges are pending.

The detectives have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for such an incident.

The Kingman Police Department is handling the investigation.

