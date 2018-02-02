Employee shot after altercation outside east Las Vegas market

A store employee was shot several times after getting into an altercation late Thursday night outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market in east Las Vegas, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. outside the market, 1400 S. Lamb Blvd.

The employee then ran inside the market and a second employee came out of the store and tried to wrestle the gun from the shooter, according to Metro Lt. Daniel Alvarado. The worker got the gun, but during the struggle the gunman was shot in the leg, Alvarado said.

Customers were in the store at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, he said.

The employee who was shot was hospitalized and is in surgery, Alvarado said.

The shooter has been taken into custody and is being treated for his gunshot wound, police said.

