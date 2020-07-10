Las Vegas man accused of shooting into house with 7 inside

Joseph Soto-Leiva, 19, told police the family had denied him access to his child because of his “acting like a gangster and messing up,” a police report states.

Joseph Soto-Leiva (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is facing multiple counts of attempted murder after police say he shot at a house with seven people inside, including his young daughter.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Joseph Soto-Leiva, 19, states that he confessed to the June 13 drive-by shooting at a home near South Decatur Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road. Police said he shot at the home from a car, with bullets hitting the residence and a vehicle. No one was injured.

Soto-Leiva told police that the family had denied him access to his child because of his “acting like a gangster and messing up,” a police report states.

Soto-Leiva is charged with seven counts of attempted murder and six counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or prohibited area. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 22.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.