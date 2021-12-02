Las Vegas man sentenced up to 5 years for shooting his ex

A man was sentenced to two to five years in prison Wednesday after he chased down and shot his ex-girlfriend outside her Las Vegas apartment.

Rayven Thomas, who was shot by her ex-boyfriend Leroy Mack in July, returns to her seat after speaking at Mackճ sentencing in district court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Mack was sentenced to two to five years in prison. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Leroy Mack, who shot his ex-girlfriend Rayven Thomas, listens to Thomas speak during his sentencing in district court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Mack was sentenced to two to five years in prison. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rayven Thomas, left, her twin brother Rayvon Thomas, and her mother Regina Shorter attend the sentencing for Leroy Mack at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Mack, who shot his ex-girlfriend Rayven Thomas in July, was sentenced to two to five years in prison. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Leroy Mack, who shot his ex-girlfriend Rayven Thomas, looks back at her after being sentenced in district court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Mack was sentenced to two to five years in prison. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rayven Thomas exits the court room after her ex-boyfriend, Leroy Mack, who shot her in July, was sentenced to two to five years in prison at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rayven Thomas, a lifelong Las Vegan who survived being shot by her ex-boyfriend, at the basketball courts at Doolittle Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Thomas played professional basketball and said she comes to the courts almost everyday as part of her mental and physical recovery from her experience with domestic violence. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

“Now I get to start my first day knowing he’s never going to text me,” said Rayven Thomas. “He’s not going to call me. He’s not going to come by my place … That’s a good feeling.”

In an interview last month, Thomas said she lived in fear every day that her ex-boyfriend would harm her or her family. He was out of custody while awaiting sentencing, but she hoped he would be sent to jail for as long as possible.

“I wish it could have been more,” she said after he was sentenced.

Thomas, 26, said she and Leroy Mack were dating on and off for about three years. He was living in her apartment until March, when she gave him a three-month warning to leave.

But in the early hours of July 9, she found him sitting her car waiting to convince her to take him back, according to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department. Thomas declined his advances and and the two began to fight.

Mack pulled out a gun and Thomas took off running through her apartment complex. Mack fired one shot, sending a bullet through her side and back, Thomas said.

“As I laid in the hospital bed I was just in disbelief how a person you think you know, you really don’t know,” she said. “It’s hard to really believe that someone is capable of shooting you if they say that they love you.”

Mack was arrested more than six weeks later, on Aug. 23, after police said he kicked in Thomas’ door. His age was redacted from the report, but police said he was born in 1971.

He was released on $50,000 bail the next day and pleaded guilty to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to court records.

For three months, Thomas said Mack continued to call her, visit her work and leave flowers outside her sister’s door despite a restraining order. She had to quit her job, move out of her apartment and enroll her son in a new school.

“Every time I turn around I have to make sure he’s not watching me, he’s not following my car,” Thomas said through tears in court. “I can’t live in my own home.”

Her mother, Regina Shorter, asked District Judge Ronald Israel for the maximum sentence of five years because of Mack’s criminal history.

“We don’t want someone else’s daughter to have to go through the same thing that my daughter went through,” she said. “The buck stops here. It has to stop here”

Israel counted off seven previous violent crimes Mack was charged with, including 1994 battery and a 1995 attempted murder case in Clark County District Court. Las Vegas Justice Court records show Mack pleaded guilty to battery in 2009 and was found guilty of domestic battery in 2018.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Hagar Trippiedi cited the prior charges, and the attempted murder case he was charged with while on probation, as reasons for jail time.

“This defendant deserves not a day less than the maximum sentence,” she said. “Who knows what other woman he could meet in the future that he could do this to?”

In a three-minute speech prior to being sentenced, Mack said he felt sympathy for the victims in the case. He retold the narrative, while repeating he was guilty.

“I’m guilty of doing the act,” he said. “I’m guilty of the crime that I did … I was wrong. I acted emotionally.”

A status check is still scheduled in the case to discuss restitution. Thomas is seeking $5,000 for medical bills and moving expenses.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.