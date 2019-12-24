Las Vegas man wounded in drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Christmas Eve morning while walking from his northeast Las Vegas home to a nearby store.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Christmas Eve morning while walking from his northeast Las Vegas home to a nearby store.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a parent called 911 to report that their adult son had been shot while walking in the area of Lincoln Road and East Carey Avenue, near North Lamb Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Lt. David Gordon. The man was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery, although his condition was not known as of about 8:30 a.m., Gordon said.

While walking to the store, a beige sedan drove past the man and fired at least three rounds before speeding away, Gordon said. When the man realized he had been shot, he ran back to his family’s home on the 4000 block of Carey Avenue.

The shooter or shooters remained at-large Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.