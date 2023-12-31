Las Vegas officers in Thursday police shooting identified

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Several Metro units are seen in the Wendy's parking lot near Shadow Lane and West Charleston Boulevard early Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, after an officer-involved shooting in the area on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. What appears to be a Metro officer is also in the intersection. (RTC camera)

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the officers involved in Thursday’s deadly police shooting.

Officers Richard Rivera, 28, and Joseph Bringhurst, 33, were involved in a shooting in the 1700 block of West Charleston Boulevard Thursday night, Metro police said in a press release Saturday night.

Metro Capt. Jeff Clark said in a video on Thursday that the shooting happened after police found an occupied stolen vehicle in a fast-food drive-thru Thursday night. The passenger got out of the car and fled on foot while officers arrested the driver.

Some of the police officers chased the passenger to a nearby business and shot him after he “produced a firearm,” according to Clark.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hadn’t yet been released Saturday night.

Bringhurst has worked for Metro since 2018 and Rivera has worked for the department since 2017. Both of them are assigned to the Western Community Policing Division, Bolden Area Command, according to the department.

Police said both officers were placed on paid administrative leave while Metro reviews the incident.

